Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATOS is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATOS is $4.63, which is $4.39 above the current price. The public float for ATOS is 124.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATOS on August 25, 2023 was 934.20K shares.

ATOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) has plunged by -1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 0.87, but the company has seen a -3.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-23 that Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) is targeting three different stages of the breast cancer continuum with its proprietary oral form of Endoxifen, a drug that combines estrogen receptor degradation, suppression, and protein kinase C (PKC) beta inhibition. Atossa CEO Dr.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS’s stock has fallen by -3.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.20% and a quarterly drop of -10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.32% for ATOS’s stock, with a 5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at -18.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9815. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.05. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.