Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) Stock: A -1.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month and a -0.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for ATO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for ATO’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATO is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATO is $128.43, which is $13.6 above the current price. The public float for ATO is 147.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATO on August 25, 2023 was 841.99K shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 116.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that The Fed is likely to continue with its interest rate hike campaign. Invest in utility stocks like Entergy Corporation (ETR), Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $122 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.79. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Aug 07. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 212,472 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $1,467,981 using the latest closing price.

WALTERS DIANA J, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 390 shares at $117.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WALTERS DIANA J is holding 2,584 shares at $45,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.