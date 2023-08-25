Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) has decreased by -3.39 when compared to last closing price of 21.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Kyle Turlington – Vice President of Investor Relations Ben Brigham – Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Chris Scholla – Chief Supply Chain Officer John Turner – President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Derek Podhaizer – Barclays Neil Mehta – Goldman Sachs Luke Lemoine – Piper Sandler James Rollyson – Raymond James Don Crist – Johnson Rice Sean Mitchell – Daniel Energy Partners Scott Gruber – Citigroup Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) is above average at 7.19x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) is $25.00, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for AESI is 17.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AESI on August 25, 2023 was 385.71K shares.

AESI’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has seen a -4.44% decrease in the past week, with a 10.27% rise in the past month, and a 24.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for AESI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for AESI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $24 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AESI Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -3.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.20. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. saw 25.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from BRIGHAM BEN M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Jun 05. After this action, BRIGHAM BEN M now owns 300,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., valued at $168,500 using the latest closing price.

BRIGHAM BEN M, the Exec Chairman & CEO of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BRIGHAM BEN M is holding 290,000 shares at $162,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.06 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stands at +44.95. The total capital return value is set at 38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.48. Equity return is now at value 60.60, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.25. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.