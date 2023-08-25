Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a -29.68% drop in the past month, and a -16.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.48% for ASPN’s stock, with a -37.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ASPN is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ASPN is 67.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ASPN on August 25, 2023 was 762.83K shares.

ASPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 5.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Neal Baranosky – Senior Director of Corporate of Strategy & Finance Donald Young – President & Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Rodriguez – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum Alex Potter – Piper Sandler Jeffrey Osborne – TD Cowen George Gianarikas – Canaccord Genuity Christopher Souther – B. Riley Thomas Curran – Seaport Amit Dayal – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at -24.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -52.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Noetzel Mark L, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Aug 22. After this action, Noetzel Mark L now owns 119,322 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $22,581 using the latest closing price.

Young Donald R, the President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Young Donald R is holding 656,703 shares at $170,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.