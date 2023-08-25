AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has seen a -4.26% decrease in the past week, with a -39.85% drop in the past month, and a -52.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for AQB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.31% for AQB stock, with a simple moving average of -60.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is $1.08, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for AQB is 70.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AQB on August 25, 2023 was 556.00K shares.

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) has increased by 3.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-09-16 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB ) Webcasted Corporate Presentation September 15, 2022 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Sylvia Wulf – Chief Executive Officer David Frank – Chief Financial Officer Chris Beattie – Chief Science Officer Alejandro Rojas – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Brian Wright – ROTH Capital Partners Sylvia Wulf Good afternoon. I’m Sylvia Wulf, the CEO of AquaBounty, and I’m joined today by David Frank, our CFO; and Chris Beattie, our Chief Science Officer; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Alejandro Rojas.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQB Trading at -31.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -38.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2791. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw -69.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 23. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 10,426 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $8,900 using the latest closing price.

Myers Gail Sharps, the Director of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., purchase 1 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Myers Gail Sharps is holding 426 shares at $1 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-711.63 for the present operating margin

-399.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at -706.33. The total capital return value is set at -10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.53. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 4.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -33.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.