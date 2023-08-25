Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APM is -0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APM is 1.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On August 25, 2023, APM’s average trading volume was 11.64K shares.

APM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) has increased by 18.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-08 that Aptorum (NASDAQ: APM ) stock is falling on Monday after the company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The reason given for the delisting notice is Aptorum failing to maintain proper equity to remain on The Nasdaq Global Market.

APM’s Market Performance

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has experienced a 12.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.50% rise in the past month, and a -39.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for APM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.14% for APM stock, with a simple moving average of -42.97% for the last 200 days.

APM Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APM rose by +12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9009. In addition, Aptorum Group Limited saw -62.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APM

Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.