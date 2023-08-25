Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has gone up by 0.51% for the week, with a -10.69% drop in the past month and a -3.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for AIV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for AIV’s stock, with a -0.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIV is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 135.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. On August 25, 2023, AIV’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.38 in comparison to its previous close of 7.96, however, the company has experienced a 0.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Apartment REITs have been the fifth-best performing sector this year, outperforming the Dow but lagging behind S&P indexes. Oversupply concerns in the apartment market have been overblown, with strong job growth indicating that demand is outstripping supply. Apartment Investment and Management Company is a small-cap REIT focused on value-add and opportunistic apartment acquisitions, with plans for future development projects in Southeast Florida.

AIV Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.