Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) is above average at 18.97x. The 36-month beta value for HTH is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HTH is $30.00, which is $0.97 above than the current price. The public float for HTH is 46.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of HTH on August 25, 2023 was 323.39K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HTH) stock’s latest price update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 29.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Despite a challenging near-term operating environment, Tangible Book Value increased for the fifth consecutive quarter. HTH is well-positioned with attractive capital ratios, solid asset quality, and opportunities to streamline the business. With a talented and motivated management team and a robust balance sheet, we are optimistic on HTH’s long-term future.

HTH’s Market Performance

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has seen a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.81% decline in the past month and a -1.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for HTH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for HTH’s stock, with a -3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HTH Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.44. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc. saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Nichols W Robert III, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $31.02 back on May 16. After this action, Nichols W Robert III now owns 9,500 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc., valued at $46,528 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg Hill A, the Director of Hilltop Holdings Inc., sale 20,999 shares at $32.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Feinberg Hill A is holding 579,136 shares at $673,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 71.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.53. Total debt to assets is 8.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.