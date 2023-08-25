Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)

The 36-month beta value for CLGN is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLGN is $16.92, which is $10.19 above than the current price. The public float for CLGN is 7.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CLGN on August 25, 2023 was 13.98K shares.

CLGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) has increased by 6.87 when compared to last closing price of 6.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-09 that – Conference call to be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. EDT – REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived collagen for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the market open.

CLGN’s Market Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.67% rise in the past month, and a -12.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for CLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for CLGN’s stock, with a -15.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CLGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $22.75 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLGN Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLGN rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. saw -19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5718.06 for the present operating margin

-393.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. stands at -5660.54. The total capital return value is set at -40.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85. Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 7.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.20.

Conclusion

In summary, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.