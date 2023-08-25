Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

The 36-month beta value for TAST is also noteworthy at 2.26.

The public float for TAST is 34.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on August 25, 2023 was 740.54K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has dropped by -2.94 compared to previous close of 6.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Carrols Restaurant (TAST) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

TAST’s Market Performance

TAST’s stock has fallen by -10.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.67% and a quarterly rise of 19.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for TAST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 93.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +288.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 386.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Myers William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, Myers William E now owns 88,571 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,265 using the latest closing price.

Pena Paulo A, the President and CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Pena Paulo A is holding 138,275 shares at $24,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.