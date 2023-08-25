Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is above average at 6.45x. The 36-month beta value for AN is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AN is $173.78, which is $20.99 above than the current price. The public float for AN is 35.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.53% of that float. The average trading volume of AN on August 25, 2023 was 670.75K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AN) stock’s latest price update

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.16 in relation to previous closing price of 160.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-08 that While time in the market usually beats out timing the market, one can certainly appreciate the desire of holding out for underrated stocks to buy. Specifically, even with the latest rumblings in the equities space, the benchmark S&P 500 index offers well into double-digit returns so far this year.

AN’s Market Performance

AN’s stock has risen by 0.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly rise of 13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for AutoNation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for AN’s stock, with a 15.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AN Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.65. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 45.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 16,771 shares at the price of $159.59 back on Aug 21. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 17,804 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $2,676,457 using the latest closing price.

GRUSKY ROBERT R, the Director of AutoNation Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that GRUSKY ROBERT R is holding 44,286 shares at $803,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.39 for the present operating margin

+18.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 32.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.49. Equity return is now at value 57.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.79. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, AutoNation Inc. (AN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.