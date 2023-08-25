An In-Depth Look at Avnet Inc.’s (AVT) Stock Performance

The stock of Avnet Inc. (AVT) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a 1.77% gain in the past month, and a 15.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for AVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for AVT’s stock, with a 8.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is 5.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVT is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avnet Inc. (AVT) is $49.71, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for AVT is 90.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On August 25, 2023, AVT’s average trading volume was 659.26K shares.

AVT) stock’s latest price update

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.59relation to previous closing price of 49.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that While better sales executions aid Avnet’s (AVT) Q4 top line, higher interest expenses weigh on the bottom line.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVT Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.20. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 17.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from GALLAGHER PHILIP R, who sale 32,740 shares at the price of $41.35 back on May 15. After this action, GALLAGHER PHILIP R now owns 176,334 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,353,799 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, the Director of Avnet Inc., sale 72,851 shares at $41.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LAWRENCE JAMES A is holding 15,100 shares at $3,037,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.90. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avnet Inc. (AVT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.