Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.27 in comparison to its previous close of 39.34, however, the company has experienced a 0.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that After a rough few months, I’m finding a good deal of top tech stocks to buy. Especially with a lot of negativity priced in, including fears of higher interest rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is 30.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALGM is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is $55.33, which is $17.67 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 91.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.77% of that float. On August 25, 2023, ALGM’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stock saw a decrease of 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.11% for ALGM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

ALGM Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.31. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from MARTIN JOSEPH R, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $38.73 back on Aug 23. After this action, MARTIN JOSEPH R now owns 22,374 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $658,376 using the latest closing price.

Nargolwala Vineet A, the President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $38.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Nargolwala Vineet A is holding 301,161 shares at $193,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.