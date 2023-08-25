Akso Health Group’s (AHG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AHG stock has gone up by 12.03%, with a monthly gain of 23.16% and a quarterly plunge of -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.39% for Akso Health Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.91% for AHG’s stock, with a -4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akso Health Group (AHG) by analysts is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of AHG was 49.96K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) has jumped by 17.00 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +40.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3078. In addition, Akso Health Group saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.