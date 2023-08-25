Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is 0.80.

The public float for ATSG is 69.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATSG on August 25, 2023 was 798.26K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATSG) stock’s latest price update

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has soared by 1.29 in relation to previous closing price of 20.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that High labor costs, as a result of the deal with International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and weak demand-induced volume woes are hurting the UPS stock significantly.

ATSG’s Market Performance

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has experienced a -2.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.41% rise in the past month, and a 22.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for ATSG’s stock, with a -5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATSG Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.67. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 1,177,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 12,741,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $22,951,500 using the latest closing price.

Fedders Matthew E., the VP, Controller of Air Transport Services Group Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fedders Matthew E. is holding 41,376 shares at $19,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.