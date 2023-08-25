AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has dropped by -1.59 in relation to previous closing price of 61.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-15 that AerCap Holdings NV ( AER, Financial) is the global leader in aircraft leasing. The company acquires commercial aircraft and leases them to its airline customers worldwide.

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is above average at 7.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $79.56, which is $19.05 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 226.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AER on August 25, 2023 was 941.76K shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stock saw a decrease of 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.66% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for AER’s stock, with a 2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.81. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.