Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.85 in relation to its previous close of 6.50. However, the company has experienced a -4.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-01 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that the Company will report second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABOS is -1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABOS is $15.57, which is $9.45 above the current price. The public float for ABOS is 53.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on August 25, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

ABOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has seen a -4.38% decrease in the past week, with a -13.80% drop in the past month, and a 16.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.96% for ABOS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from Ives Jeffrey L., who sale 41,949 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ives Jeffrey L. now owns 0 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $272,334 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,161,290 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 13,043,179 shares at $39,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.71. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.