Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACER is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACER is $10.00, which is $10.4 above the current price. The public float for ACER is 21.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACER on August 25, 2023 was 147.79K shares.

ACER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) has decreased by -7.87 when compared to last closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-20 that ACER announces the failure of its phase IIa study of ACER-801 to treat vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause, along with its extinguishing cash runway. Stock down.

ACER’s Market Performance

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has experienced a -20.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.02% drop in the past month, and a -33.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.41% for ACER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.38% for ACER’s stock, with a -57.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at -28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER fell by -20.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7599. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -76.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from Schelling Chris, who purchase 819,672 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schelling Chris now owns 2,712,529 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 409,836 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 483,741 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.