Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AKR stock has gone down by -1.24%, with a monthly decline of -7.88% and a quarterly surge of 11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Acadia Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.39% for AKR’s stock, with a 0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AKR is 94.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKR on August 25, 2023 was 780.28K shares.

AKR) stock’s latest price update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 14.33. However, the company has seen a -1.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that After reaching an important support level, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AKR recently experienced a “golden cross” event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Sector Weight.” The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AKR Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from CROCKER DOUGLAS II, who purchase 28,250 shares at the price of $12.90 back on May 24. After this action, CROCKER DOUGLAS II now owns 112,397 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $364,425 using the latest closing price.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the Director of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 807 shares at $15.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that LUSCOMBE WENDY W is holding 37,614 shares at $12,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.