Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 74.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) is well-poised for growth on an expansive healthcare portfolio, which in turn, boosts its patient volumes.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is 25.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is $91.45, which is $15.77 above the current market price. The public float for ACHC is 89.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On August 25, 2023, ACHC’s average trading volume was 622.53K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC’s stock has seen a -0.09% decrease for the week, with a 2.21% rise in the past month and a 10.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for ACHC’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $83 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHC Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.49. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw -8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.54 back on Sep 07. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,811 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $412,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.39. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.