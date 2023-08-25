A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is above average at 38.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is $75.63, which is $6.82 above the current market price. The public float for AOS is 123.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AOS on August 25, 2023 was 979.28K shares.

The stock price of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has dropped by -1.69 compared to previous close of 69.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that We have narrowed our search to five industrial products stocks. These are: CAT, IR, HUBB, AOS, ETN.

AOS’s Market Performance

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has experienced a -1.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.35% drop in the past month, and a 3.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for AOS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for AOS’s stock, with a 3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AOS Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.31. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from WOLF IDELLE K, who sale 1,142 shares at the price of $72.77 back on Aug 04. After this action, WOLF IDELLE K now owns 50,222 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $83,103 using the latest closing price.

Otchere Benjamin A, the Vice President and Controller of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 4,285 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Otchere Benjamin A is holding 547 shares at $299,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.