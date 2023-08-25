89bio Inc. (ETNB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is $38.50, which is $20.45 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 74.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on August 25, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

The stock price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) has dropped by -1.95 compared to previous close of 16.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that 89bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing therapies for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The stock surged after top-line data from a Phase 2 study for its primary drug candidate targeting NASH came out in March. The company ended the second quarter with nearly $480 million in cash and marketable securities, but has seen insider selling and short interest in the stock.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has risen by 7.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.40% and a quarterly rise of 1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for 89bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for ETNB’s stock, with a 14.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $49 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETNB Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 30.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.