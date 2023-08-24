Youdao Inc. (DAO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 3.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets. The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Youdao Inc. (DAO) is $51.14, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for DAO is 34.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAO on August 24, 2023 was 205.77K shares.

DAO’s Market Performance

The stock of Youdao Inc. (DAO) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a -21.32% drop in the past month, and a -22.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for DAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.31% for DAO’s stock, with a -36.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAO Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw -30.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.45 for the present operating margin

+51.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -14.38. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with -39.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Youdao Inc. (DAO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.