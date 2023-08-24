Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.42 in relation to its previous close of 4.30. However, the company has experienced a -8.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-05 that The AI boom is currently driving a surge in Nvidia Corporation’s fortunes due to the need for GPUs to power AI applications, but this could change as AI-specific chips become more prevalent. The dominant AI model at the time of ASIC encoding will likely dictate which AI gets coded into the silicon, impacting the future of the AI market. Chinese AI company Xiao-I Corporation may have a competitive advantage due to its focus on Mandarin NLP and the strict regulatory environment for foreign tech companies in China.

Is It Worth Investing in Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AIXI is 72.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIXI on August 24, 2023 was 467.07K shares.

AIXI’s Market Performance

The stock of Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) has seen a -8.67% decrease in the past week, with a -30.57% drop in the past month, and a -30.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.35% for AIXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.64% for AIXI stock, with a simple moving average of -29.35% for the last 200 days.

AIXI Trading at -30.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -32.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIXI fell by -8.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Xiao-I Corporation saw -29.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.