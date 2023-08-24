Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.04relation to previous closing price of 11.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Amanda Bryant – Vice President, Finance Marcel Verbaas – Chair & Chief Executive Officer Barry Bloom – President & Chief Operating Officer Atish Shah – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo David Katz – Jefferies Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Bill Crow – Raymond James Aryeh Klein – BMO Michael Bellisario – Baird Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Operator Hello and welcome to the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I’ll be coordinating your call today.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Right Now?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XHR is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for XHR is $14.57, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 106.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume for XHR on August 24, 2023 was 808.63K shares.

XHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has seen a 0.85% increase in the past week, with a -7.49% drop in the past month, and a -4.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for XHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for XHR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.