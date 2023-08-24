What Recent Market Trends Mean for The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Stock

In the past week, LEV stock has gone up by 1.42%, with a monthly decline of -7.33% and a quarterly surge of 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for The Lion Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEV is 2.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.56, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 115.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. On August 24, 2023, LEV’s average trading volume was 888.80K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.44 in relation to its previous close of 2.02. However, the company has experienced a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-04 that MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following investor conference in August: Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Location: Boston ABOUT LION ELECTRIC Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.