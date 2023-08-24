What Recent Market Trends Mean for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) Stock

In the past week, HEPS stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly surge of 48.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 37.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is $58.78, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On August 24, 2023, HEPS’s average trading volume was 712.05K shares.

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.32 in relation to its previous close of 1.52. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates a consumer e-commerce website, logistics and payment service in Turkey. The company has felt the negative effects of hyperinflation and the recent major earthquake in Turkey. While various demand metrics appear to be normalizing, the continued fall of the Turkish Lira against the US dollar is a constant concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5540. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 127.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.