What Recent Market Trends Mean for Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s (GOLF) Stock

The stock of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has seen a 6.87% increase in the past week, with a 0.75% gain in the past month, and a 30.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for GOLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.73% for GOLF stock, with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Right Now?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLF is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GOLF is $62.13, which is $1.73 above the current price. The public float for GOLF is 30.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLF on August 24, 2023 was 390.11K shares.

GOLF) stock’s latest price update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.15relation to previous closing price of 57.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sondra Lennon – VP, IR and FP&A David Maher – President and CEO Sean Sullivan – CFO Conference Call Participants Amanda Douglas – JPMorgan Joe Enderlin – Stephens Casey Alexander – Compass Point Noah Zatzkin – KeyBanc Randy Konik – Jefferies Ivan Feinseth – Tigress Financial Partners George Kelly – ROTH Capital Partners Operator Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Acushnet Holdings Corp. Second Quarter ’23 Earnings Call. My name is Sam and I’ll be coordinating your call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $84 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLF Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.82. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp. saw 36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from Reidy Brendan J., who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $56.08 back on Aug 10. After this action, Reidy Brendan J. now owns 55,101 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp., valued at $953,360 using the latest closing price.

Maher David Eugene, the President and CEO of Acushnet Holdings Corp., sale 49,045 shares at $56.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Maher David Eugene is holding 711,480 shares at $2,783,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stands at +8.78. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.07. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.