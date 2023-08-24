Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is $3.08, The public float for WRN is 137.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WRN on August 24, 2023 was 112.83K shares.

WRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) has jumped by 7.69 compared to previous close of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Western Copper’s stock quote could rise from spiking copper prices soon, increasing company value potentially on the magnitude of 5x or 10x over a 5-year period. Without a recession, global copper supply is projected to face shortages during 2024-25, with few new mines being developed to offset depleting production. A price breakout above US$4 per pound into August could be the first warning sign of a serious copper market imbalance, possibly kicking off a multi-year run higher.

WRN’s Market Performance

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has experienced a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month, and a -3.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for WRN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.60% for WRN’s stock, with a -7.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on October 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WRN Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRN rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4692. In addition, Western Copper and Gold Corporation saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WRN

The total capital return value is set at -5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.49. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.38. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.