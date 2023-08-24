Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has soared by 1.80 in relation to previous closing price of 41.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-08-08 that Moody’s Investors Service lowered the ratings for 10 banks, including US Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon, State Street, and Truist Financial.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBS is $50.75, which is $9.24 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 171.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume for WBS on August 24, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen a -0.76% decrease in the past week, with a -8.49% drop in the past month, and a 13.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for WBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.32% for WBS’s stock, with a -5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $47 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.50. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 132,910 shares at $947,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.