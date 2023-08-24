Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN) Stock: A -2.04% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has gone down by -0.01% for the week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month and a 0.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for WCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for WCN’s stock, with a -0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WCN is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WCN is $159.47, which is $21.47 above the current price. The public float for WCN is 256.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WCN on August 24, 2023 was 866.12K shares.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 137.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Earnings and revenues of Waste Connection (WCN) grow year over year in the second quarter of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WCN Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.01. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from LITTLE JAMES, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $137.97 back on Aug 18. After this action, LITTLE JAMES now owns 26,210 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $441,518 using the latest closing price.

Netherton Susan, the SR VP People, Training & Dev of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $140.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Netherton Susan is holding 8,074 shares at $350,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.