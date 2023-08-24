Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WMG is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WMG is $34.91, which is $2.52 above the current price. The public float for WMG is 122.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMG on August 24, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

WMG) stock’s latest price update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.56relation to previous closing price of 32.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG’s stock has fallen by -3.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.07% and a quarterly rise of 25.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Warner Music Group Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for WMG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $38 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMG Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.25. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.97. Equity return is now at value 175.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,640.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,613.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.