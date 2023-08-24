Wallbox N.V. (WBX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $5.61, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 34.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on August 24, 2023 was 838.61K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-09 that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in EV charging and energy management, has announced the company has sold 500,000 EV chargers worldwide and gained over one million users on their software platforms. These numbers encompass sales of their smart chargers for home, semi-public, and public use, including the upcoming North American launch of the Supernova DC fast charger.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.46% and a quarterly drop of -23.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for Wallbox N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.42% for WBX’s stock, with a -35.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.