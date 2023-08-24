WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WKME is -0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) is $12.56, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for WKME is 86.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On August 24, 2023, WKME’s average trading volume was 114.17K shares.

WKME) stock’s latest price update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME)’s stock price has soared by 8.36 in relation to previous closing price of 9.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that The consensus price target hints at a 44.9% upside potential for WalkMe (WKME). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

WKME’s Market Performance

WKME’s stock has risen by 11.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.93% and a quarterly rise of 7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for WalkMe Ltd.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.11% for WKME’s stock, with a 3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKME stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WKME by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WKME in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WKME Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKME rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, WalkMe Ltd. saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.83 for the present operating margin

+78.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for WalkMe Ltd. stands at -37.81. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.08. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on WalkMe Ltd. (WKME), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 1.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.