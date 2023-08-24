Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has jumped by 1.16 compared to previous close of 214.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that In 2008, I accidentally discovered a way to beat the market. By experimenting with the latest regression analysis techniques, I found that investors could pick up several percentage points per trade on some thinly traded commodities.

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VMC is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VMC is $248.44, which is $32.26 above the current price. The public float for VMC is 132.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMC on August 24, 2023 was 836.46K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC’s stock has seen a -2.44% decrease for the week, with a -2.34% drop in the past month and a 11.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for VMC’s stock, with a 14.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $230 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.32. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 4,695 shares at the price of $201.79 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 80,039 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $947,381 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 560 shares at $202.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 1,707 shares at $113,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.