Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) has increased by 8.40 when compared to last closing price of 1.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-31 that SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is $9.00, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 37.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIRX on August 24, 2023 was 144.75K shares.

VIRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has seen a 15.45% increase in the past week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month, and a -21.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for VIRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for VIRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4000. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $1.42 back on May 25. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 92,277 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,160 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,599 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 89,023 shares at $6,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

The total capital return value is set at -54.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.06. Equity return is now at value -106.10, with -61.90 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.