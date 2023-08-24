Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (VIRI) Stock

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has gone up by 17.65% for the week, with a -44.19% drop in the past month and a -2.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.61% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.79% for VIRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VIRI is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for VIRI is 16.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRI on August 24, 2023 was 842.96K shares.

VIRI) stock’s latest price update

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Angela Walsh – Senior Vice President, Finance & Treasurer Greg Duncan – Chief Executive Officer Mike Gendreau – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants David Bautz – Zacks Small Cap Research Sean Lee – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day, and welcome to the Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Update.

VIRI Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -43.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +287.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4680. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 408.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Pridgen William, who purchase 15,335 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pridgen William now owns 52,045 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $19,992 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 57,461 shares at $31,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -165.10, with -140.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.