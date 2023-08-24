Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (JKS) Stock

In the past week, JKS stock has gone down by -5.83%, with a monthly decline of -24.20% and a quarterly plunge of -30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.62% for JKS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Right Now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for JKS is 30.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of JKS was 752.19K shares.

JKS) stock’s latest price update

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has plunge by -4.05relation to previous closing price of 33.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that U.S. solar stocks are likely to benefit from impressive installation activities, along with IRA, amid supply-chain challenges. You may keep ENPH, CSIQ and JKS in your watchlist.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at -21.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -23.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.99. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw -21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.