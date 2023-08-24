Understanding the 9.03% Volatility Levels of Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has gone down by -12.85% for the week, with a -28.25% drop in the past month and a -36.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.03% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.37% for CUTR stock, with a simple moving average of -61.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUTR is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CUTR is $23.00, which is $12.28 above than the current price. The public float for CUTR is 19.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CUTR on August 24, 2023 was 788.64K shares.

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 11.19. However, the company has seen a -12.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sheila Hopkins – Former Interim Chief Executive Officer Stuart Drummond – Interim Chief Financial Officer Taylor Harris – Chief Executive Officer Greg Barker – Vice President of Financial Planning and Investor Relations Conference Call Participants George Sellers – Stephens Inc. Jon Block – Stifel Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUTR Trading at -30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -27.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -75.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value 284.10, with -16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.