Understanding the 7.34% Volatility Levels of Onfolio Holdings Inc.’s (ONFO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has gone up by 26.93% for the week, with a 9.52% rise in the past month and a -4.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.34% for ONFO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.45% for ONFO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ONFO is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONFO is $3.00, The public float for ONFO is 3.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ONFO on August 24, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

ONFO) stock’s latest price update

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO)’s stock price has increased by 27.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a 26.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-30 that Trading penny stocks can be an exhilarating venture, offering the potential for significant returns. These low-cost shares, often priced under $5, represent a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of emerging companies, particularly in the dynamic tech sector.

ONFO Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONFO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.00%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONFO rose by +26.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9841. In addition, Onfolio Holdings Inc. saw -24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONFO starting from Byalik Yury, who purchase 635 shares at the price of $1.17 back on May 26. After this action, Byalik Yury now owns 118,804 shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc., valued at $743 using the latest closing price.

Byalik Yury, the Head of Strategy & Acquisition of Onfolio Holdings Inc., purchase 1,269 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Byalik Yury is holding 118,169 shares at $1,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONFO

Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -42.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.