Understanding the 5.99% Volatility Levels of Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has gone down by -3.88% for the week, with a -25.62% drop in the past month and a -11.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.99% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.44% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of -11.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KIND is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for KIND is 175.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on August 24, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)’s stock price has decreased by -1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a -3.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-22 that Sonos and Nextdoor have low market caps, and their enterprise values are even lower, given their strong net-cash positions. Sonos will end its streak of 17 years of positive revenue growth, but it remains a market leader in the dynamic wireless home speaker market.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at -26.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Aug 17. After this action, Orta John now owns 556,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $5,534 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Orta John is holding 556,423 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.78 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -64.82. The total capital return value is set at -19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.75. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.