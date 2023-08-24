Understanding the 4.29% Volatility Levels of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has gone up by 1.16% for the week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month and a -10.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -18.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 2.70x. The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DQ is $42.18, which is $12.69 above than the current price. The public float for DQ is 69.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on August 24, 2023 was 960.23K shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 34.40. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that DQ is currently trading at a large discount to its intrinsic value. Relative to its peers DQ is severely underpriced. DQ’s revenue growth has been impressive since 2018 and even if profits fall DQ will be severely undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $45 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.36. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.