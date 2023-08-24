TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSP is 1.09.

The average price predicted by analysts for TSP is $1.00, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for TSP is 140.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSP on August 24, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

TSP) stock’s latest price update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.62 in comparison to its previous close of 1.45, however, the company has experienced a -15.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-08-06 that While other autonomous startups such as Starsky Robotics and TuSimple have folded or scaled back efforts in the U.S., Aurora is delivering loads in Texas.

TSP’s Market Performance

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has seen a -15.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.50% decline in the past month and a -34.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for TSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.05% for TSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at -34.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -34.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8073. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw -19.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sale 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James, the See Remarks of TuSimple Holdings Inc., sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Equity return is now at value -37.40, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.