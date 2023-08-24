TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) has jumped by 11.31 compared to previous close of 2.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Long-established in the Interactive Media industry, TrueCar Inc ( TRUE, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 12.44%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 0.21%.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is $3.26, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for TRUE is 82.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On August 24, 2023, TRUE’s average trading volume was 208.30K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

The stock of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has seen a 13.89% increase in the past week, with a 8.37% rise in the past month, and a 1.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for TRUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.66% for TRUE’s stock, with a 0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRUE Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE rose by +13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw -1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Mendel John W, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Feb 28. After this action, Mendel John W now owns 123,528 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $58,345 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Brendan L, the Director of TrueCar Inc., purchase 10,400 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Harrington Brendan L is holding 211,741 shares at $25,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.71 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueCar Inc. stands at -73.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.51. Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -55.80 for asset returns.

Based on TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.