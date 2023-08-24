Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has gone down by -1.63% for the week, with a -1.10% drop in the past month and a 11.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for TRMB’s stock, with a 1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRMB is $60.03, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 246.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for TRMB on August 24, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.11 in comparison to its previous close of 52.12, however, the company has experienced a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-14 that Its recent results show a company generating excellent underlying growth. A shift towards subscription and recurring services revenue is improving the margin profile and the stickiness of its customers.

TRMB Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.17. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 1,020 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Aug 22. After this action, Large Peter now owns 2,076 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $54,060 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 212,356 shares at $165,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.