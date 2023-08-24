Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.28x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) by analysts is $10.18, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 264.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TCN was 757.61K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 8.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Warren Buffett recently loaded up on home builder stocks. We look at why Buffett is likely bullish on the sector as well as the general outlook for the housing sector. We also share our top pick.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has experienced a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.68% drop in the past month, and a 5.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for TCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for TCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.19% for the last 200 days.

TCN Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc. saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.97 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc. stands at +95.79. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.