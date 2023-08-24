Trading Update: ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Stock Endures 3.83% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has gone down by -2.99% for the week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month and a 27.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Right Now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) by analysts is $12.60, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 95.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.16M shares.

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 9.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 33 curated by the MDA model for 10% short-term upside along with one Dow pick. Last week two of four picks gained over the 10% mark in less than a week with peak gains in EHTH +12.3% and ATEX +15.4% still near highs. The Momentum Gauges and S&P 500 Gauges have turned negative, indicating a shift in market momentum and the need for caution in stock selection.

PUMP Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Omavuezi Elo, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.05 back on Aug 15. After this action, Omavuezi Elo now owns 1,903 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $50,250 using the latest closing price.

Omavuezi Elo, the Chief Accounting Officer of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 4,182 shares at $10.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Omavuezi Elo is holding 6,903 shares at $42,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.