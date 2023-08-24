Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TWKS stock has gone down by -0.52%, with a monthly decline of -30.66% and a quarterly plunge of -38.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.38% for TWKS’s stock, with a -40.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) by analysts is $5.89, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for TWKS is 92.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TWKS was 1.02M shares.

TWKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) has dropped by -3.51 compared to previous close of 4.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rob Muller – Global Head of Investor Relations Xiao Guo – Chief Executive Officer and Director Erin Cummins – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tien Huang – JPMorgan Maggie Nolan – William Blair Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Bryan Bergin – Cowen Jason Kupferberg – Bank of America Moshe Katri – Wedbush Securities Arvind Ramnani – Piper Sandler Matthew Roswell – RC Rob Muller Hello, everyone, and welcome to Thoughtworks Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2023. We will be recording today’s call.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWKS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TWKS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TWKS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWKS Trading at -29.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -28.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw -52.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Cummins Erin, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $7.63 back on Mar 07. After this action, Cummins Erin now owns 332,009 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., valued at $110,635 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Guo, the Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Xiao Guo is holding 1,389,647 shares at $267,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.