The Volatility of Zymeworks Inc.’s (ZYME) Stock: A 9.63% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has gone up by 9.63% for the week, with a 6.98% rise in the past month and a -13.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.64% for ZYME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.24% for ZYME’s stock, with a -4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 2.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is $13.52, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for ZYME is 61.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. On August 24, 2023, ZYME’s average trading volume was 656.25K shares.

ZYME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 7.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Investors always hope to buy low and sell high. In order to do so, it’s necessary to identify stocks that are undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on March 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZYME Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 3,350,000 shares at the price of $8.12 back on Jun 16. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 13,437,473 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $27,202,000 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Zymeworks Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 10,087,473 shares at $1,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.81 for the present operating margin

+97.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at +30.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.17. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.