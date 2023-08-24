The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 23.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSXMA is $35.39, which is $14.1 above the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on August 24, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA stock saw a decrease of -0.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.42% for LSXMA’s stock, with a -5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -0.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.